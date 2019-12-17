Amber Alert: Deputies searching for white vehicle playing loud children's music in connection to missing kids

article

Jacksonville deputies say they want to talk to the person seen driving a white vehicle playing loud children's music in connection to two missing siblings.

A Florida Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams of Jacksonville.

Bri'ya Williams, 5, is 3-feet tall and weighs 30 lbs. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front.

Braxton Williams, 6, is 3-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 40 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

Investigators said the boy is on the autism spectrum, but will communicate with others.

During a press conference Tuesday, deputies said they are looking for an older white male who may be driving a 4-door white vehicle that was playing children’s music loudly. According to deputies, the vehicle was spotted where the children were playing.

"To date, we've searched over 430 houses in this community. Over 130-acres using our air units and K-9s. We've searched over 20 bodies of water," said Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters.

Waters says they are asking the public to continue to help keep an eye out.

The children were last seen in the area of West Beaver Street in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the two children were playing outside their home when they disappeared at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A family member called authorities.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.