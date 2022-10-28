Atlantic High School to honor band student killed after being hit by car while riding scooter

A Florida teenager who was killed after being hit by a car while riding his scooter is being honored by his high school on Friday night.

Atlantic High School in Daytona Beach is holding a "Blue Out" during Friday night's game in memory of 17-year-old Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. The student had just been accepted to the University of Kansas when he was hit by a car while riding on a scooter he just bought with money he earned working at Walmart.

His family told FOX 35 he had dreams of being a doctor someday.

Atlantic High School posted a photo of Hutchinson this week, dressed in his band uniform.

"It’s Homecoming Week - and we will celebrate like Sharks do, together as a family. Friday night’s game will be dedicated to Rodrick Hutchinson - we will have a "Blue Out" - his favorite color," the school wrote in a Facebook post.

"He was a good kid," his mother said. "I want everyone to know my son, 17, born on my birthday, Nov. 29th, he would have been 18-years-old next month, was a good kid. Straight-A student, didn't bother anybody. Was in the band from freshman year till now."

Police say they're still investigating the deadly crash. They haven't said whether or not there will be any charges pending against the driver.