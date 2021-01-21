Expand / Collapse search

Bomb threat closes Florida Capitol 'out of an abundance of caution'

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says the Florida Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. on Thursday due to a bomb threat.

"A bomb threat was made regarding the Florida Capitol overnight. Florida’s Capitol Complex has been swept by law enforcement and explosive detecting K-9’s," FDLE said.

 No explosive devices were found and nothing suspicious identified, police said.

Tallahassee police were notified of a bomb threat before 3 a.m. Capitol police began sweeping the Capitol and Capitol Complex. 

Tallahassee Police Department and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating the threat.

