Brevard school board to meet again on mask mandate

Brevard County parents will get another chance to discuss the district's mask mandate. The school board is holding a special meeting on Tuesday morning with new rules for people trying to attend.

The school board plans to discuss the most recent emergency ruling from the Florida Department of Health which says parents now have a choice over whether to quarantine their child who has been exposed to COVID-19 and is not showing symptoms.

Like meetings in the past, some people are expected to show up and protest.

At the last meeting on September 21, the school board voted to extend the mask policy for 30 days. The policy includes an option for students to remove their face masks when social distancing is possible. But that decision came with some backlash from protestors.

RELATED: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children likely won't be available until November

Deputies arrested two demonstrators.

The emergency rule announced by Governor Ron DeSantis stresses the importance of in-person learning and giving parents and legal guardians the right to make healthcare decisions for their minor children.

Face coverings will be required to enter the building with begins at 9 a.m. Anyone who signs up to make a public comment will have one minute to speak.

FOX 35 News will update this story with new developments following the meeting.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on COVID-19.





Advertisement



