Brightline to begin test runs from West Palm Beach

A trip to Miami from Central Florida will get a little quicker in the near future.

Brightline is hitting the rails for a test run starting Tuesday. Brightline's new commuter trains will make their way from West Palm Beach across Brevard County to prepare for the real deal. Crews are doing dry runs along the 130-mile stretch, between West Palm Beach and Cocoa.

It's all part of the company's $3 billion high-speed rail extension connecting South Florida to Orlando International Airport.

"Our crews will actually be trained on the territory. As you can imagine, driving a train you have to be intimately familiar with the territory: the curbs, the signals, signals, what is coming up," said Brightline spokesperson Katie Mitzner.

Once the Brightline extension is complete, it'll cost $100 to ride from Orlando to Miami.

