Caretaker allegedly attacks patient with perfume

A Seminole County woman, named Terry Thomas, needed a little extra help around her home. Thomas is living with a number of medical issues that keep her confined to a motorized chair for most of the day. Her illnesses include severe allergies to perfumes aerosol fresheners.

Thomas placed an ad on Craigslist for someone to help out but says she got more than she bargained for. The woman who answered the ad, 53-year-old Kimberly Sheldon.

Thomas says she ran all the proper background checks and Sheldon passed. But three days, into the job it was clear, Sheldon was not the person Thomas was looking for. Thomas says on Sheldony's third and final day, the caretaker did not get up at her assigned time. When Thomas and her daughter, Judy, asked Sheldon to pack her things and leave, they say Sheldon started spraying perfume all over her bedroom.

Thomas goes on to say, when the first perfume seemed to have little effect, Sheldon allegedly pulled out a second scented spray and began to fill the room with the scent.

Thomas began to have a respiratory reaction that led to a trip to the hospital. Sheldon was arrested and charged with abuse of a disabled person and culpable negligence inflicting harm.

Thomas was treated at a local ER and released.