Chance of showers, lightning could put a damper on tonight's SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX is getting ready for another launch but this one will not have humans on board.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night, carrying Starlink satellites into space.

Spaceflight Now reports that the launch window opens at 8:55 p.m. but SpaceX is likely targeting 9:25 for liftoff.

SpaceX originally tried to send this batch of satellites into space before the manned launch but the weather did not permit.

The weather could be an issue again as Tropical Storm Cristobal could bring showers and isolated lightning strikes to the area.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King took a look ahead at the forecast, which shows a 60 percent chance of rain and a 30 percent risk of lightning on Wednesday night. Winds should not be an issue but clouds might be as they stand at 70 percent coverage.

Approaching launch time, models show that some showers will be around.

SpaceX tweeted on Wednesday morning though that weather is 60 percent favorable for launch.

