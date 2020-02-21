Cold, windy day ahead for Central Florida before 30s and 40s arrive

Time to break out the Winter gear Central Florida!

A cold front is plowing through the state Friday morning and in its wake, colder temperatures, gusty winds and a few showers will rule the day. After toasty highs in the 80s on Thursday, you will certainly feel the difference on this Friday.

While much of the rain chance will move over to areas East of I-95 by late morning, clouds will remain thick across Orlando and the surrounding area. Any hope for clearing and some sunshine looks to be up near Alachua and Marion Counties through midday. Tonight, clouds break a bit more area wide and temperatures will take a tumble.

A freeze watch is in effect for Alachua County (Gainesville) Friday night and this could easily get upgraded to a warning.

Area highs on Friday will be quite cool, factoring in the strong breezes and thick cloud cover will make feel even cooler. Could be a struggle for Orlando to hit 60 by the afternoon...here's to wishful thinking I guess!

Notice the mid-50s around Ocala and Gainesville, well below seasonal normal highs in the 70s. Winds will be gusty through the afternoon and into Friday night. Gusts to over 30 mph are not out of the question.

As for Friday night, lows bottom out in the 30s in Northern Counties, generally in the 40s South with warmer temps along the Brevard County coast. Winds around Brevard late tonight into Saturday morning will begin to angle in off the Atlantic, keeping things warmer overall compared to the rest of Central Florida.

