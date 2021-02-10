Cool vacation rental in Reunion Resort sleeps up to 34

An awesome vacation rental home is right in Central Florida

Welcome to 1233 Castle Pines Court in the Reunion Resort of Kissimmee, Florida. On the outside, it's a gorgeous contemporary 10,000-square-foot villa. On the inside, it's opulence on a new level.

The mansion sleeps 34 people in total and has plenty of high-end room to spread out. There are 10 bedrooms on the property, and if you needed a workout on your vacation, you could do that in the gym.

There is a treehouse and a large pool with a Lazy River. If the Laser Maze room still isn't enough, then take the elevator to the third floor for nonstop gaming action or enjoy the 13-seat theater

Also, it's the perfect location to watch those incredible Disney fireworks at night.

So what's it cost to rent this place? The slow season starts at $1,500 a night -- break that up among 34 vacationers, and it's $45 per person. That's a bargain.

JeevesFloridaRentals.com is the online portal to book this unforgettable vacation spot. There are multiple listings but you can find more information on this particular house here.