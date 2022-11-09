Expand / Collapse search

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:00AM
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. 

75ce123c-STORM-TIMING.jpg

Here's a look at how the storm could impact your county: 

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

orange-3-1.jpg

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into tonight. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches with coastal flooding and 5-foot storm surge.

brevard-3.jpg

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 4 inches.

seminole-2.jpg

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 4 inches with coastal flooding and 3-5-feet of storm surge.

volusia-3.jpg

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 80 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

osceola-1-1.jpg

MARION COUNTY

Marion County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

marion-2.jpg

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

flagler-2.jpg

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 70 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

f950e8af-lake.jpg

SUMTER COUNTY

Sumter County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 70 mph and rainfall from 2-4 inches.

sumter-1.jpg

LEVY COUNTY

Levy County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Thursday morning into the evening. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 3 inches.

levy-1.jpg