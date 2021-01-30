COVID-19 vaccine: Here's the next time you can book an appointment at Publix

article

Florida residents who want to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at Publix can try again on Wednesday, February 3.

The application portal will reopen at 6 a.m.

On Friday, Publix began taking appointments, which filled up within hours in all available counties.

Since Publix began offering appointments, many seniors have expressed frustration with the website while trying to book a time to get the vaccine. Some said they would get stuck in a virtual waiting room with no idea if any times were still available.

The company made some upgrades to its website in order to limit the frustration, including adding a countdown clock to the website and the number of available appointments by each county will now show and be updated constantly.

Seniors can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine when the portal reopens.

There are now more than 260 Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine, including stores in Volusia, Brevard, Marion, and Flagler counties.

"Our collaboration with Governor DeSantis continues to bring needed vaccine doses to residents of Florida, and we are privileged to be part of this critical effort," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "With each new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are able to serve more people and more communities in our home state."

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

