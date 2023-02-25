Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX Crew-6 launch forecast: Will Florida skies stay clear for liftoff?

By FOX 35 News Staff
Crew-6 mission forecast

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has the launch forecast for the Crew-6 astronaut mission.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The weather looks perfect for the Crew 6 launch at 1:45 a.m. Monday morning. In fact, our pattern remains absolutely serene for most of next week.

By launch time, temperatures will hover around 65° on the Cape with a few wispy clouds, high overhead under otherwise starry skies. Winds on the ground will vary from calm to 5 mph.

The official forecast for the launch, tasked to the US Space Force 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick SFB, says there is a 95% favorable weather forecast at the time of the projected launch.

When the launch happens, go to FOX35Orlando.com to watch it live.