Danielle Redlick: Closing arguments expected in Florida murder trial

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the murder trial of Danielle Redlick, who is accused of stabbing her husband to death in their Winter Park home in 2019.

Redlick herself took the stand on Tuesday. She told the court that an argument between her and her husband, Michael, got physical. She testified that Michael pinned her to their kitchen island and was suffocating her.

That's when she said she reached into a drawer and pulled out a knife, claiming stabbing Michael was her only defense. After, Redlick says she ran to the bathroom to get away from him.

She told the jury Michael had taken her cell phone, so she couldn’t call for help as she hid.

| Watch the trial in the FOX 35 News App |

Redlick says she later tried to resuscitate him, panicked and started cleaning but ended up falling asleep. The defense asked if she thought she overreacted by stabbing Michael and she said no.

In 2020, the state offered Redlick a manslaughter plea deal and 10 ½ years in prison that she turned down. Now she could face life in prison.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse. You can watch it in the live player above.

