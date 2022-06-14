Danielle Redlick: State to call final witnesses in trial for Florida woman accused of killing husband

The state is expected to call its final witnesses in the murder trial of Danielle Redlick. She's accused of stabbing and killing her husband, Michael Redlick, at their Winter Park home in 2019.

If the state wraps up its case early, we could start hearing from defense witnesses and possibly the defendant herself as she is claiming self-defense in the case.

On Monday, Danielle and Micheal Redlick’s 18-year-old daughter took the stand. FOX 35 News learned she told the jury the couple had a big fight the night before her father died. Several other witnesses took the stand Monday, going through everything from emails exchanged between the couple, to showing the bloody crime scene.

Their daughter said she stayed at a friend's house the night her father died, but days later when she asked her mother what happened, she said Redlick told her that he had a heart attack.

Danielle is accused of stabbing Michael to death, wanting out of their 14-year marriage. A DNA expert said three out of four knives on the scene had Michael's DNA on them.

Also called to the stand was a child protective investigator, who interviewed Redlick and her children after it happened in 2019 at their Winter Park home. She said Redlick told her that Michael stabbed himself to death while she hid in the bathroom.

"She just opened the bathroom door and then went out," Tarolyn Tucker said on the stand. "She just saw a trail of blood from the bathroom to the living room. She just followed the trail of blood to the living room."

Redlick’s attorneys say she stabbed her husband in self-defense. Michael was her stepfather before for the two married. They had two children together.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch it in the live player above.

