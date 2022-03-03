Deadly crashes involving 15-vehicles shuts down I-95 in Volusia County, FHP says

SKYFOX TRAFFIC ALERT: Several crashes involving at least 15-vehicles, including semi trucks, has shut down I-95 in both directions in Volusia County, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is calling this a ‘mass casualty incident.’ The crashes reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. near the New Smyrna Beach exit.

FHP says there were five separate crashes, 4 on the northbound side and 1 on the southbound side.

At least three people were killed. Several have been taken to the hospital including a child.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

"Both the north and southbound side of I-95 is shut down, from SR-44 (Exit 249)to SR-442 (Exit 244)," said FOX 35's Kristin West.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Video from traffic cameras shows flames from the crashes shooting into the air. FHP says a Jeep Renegade was smashed between semi-trucks.

According to the National Weather Service, visibility was at zero due to a combination of dense fog and smoke in the area.

FHP says that I-95 will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for updates.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.