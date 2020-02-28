Death investigation underway at Orlando apartment complex

A death investigation is underway in East Orlando.

Orlando Police said they responded to an incident involving a death at The Grove Apartments in the 2300 block of Conway Road. Officers arrived on scene just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Homicide detectives are now investigating.

A car was towed from the scene around 4 a.m. Friday morning and investigators were focused on collecting evidence in an apartment unit on the top floor of one of the buildings.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody or if they are looking for one. The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.