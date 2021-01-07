Deltona to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine

article

Central Florida continues its steady progress in getting vaccines to people who want them.

Deltona will start administering the vaccine on Thursday morning at Dewey Boster Sports Complex.

No one camped out overnight because all vaccines will be given by appointment only on Thursday and Friday.

"Things have not gone as smoothly as we would have liked. We have learned from this and we have improved our processes," said Patricia Boswell with the Florida Department of Health.

Officials say all appointments are full.

"We are awaiting our shipment to arrive and what that amount will be. Again, we don't know how many doses will be in that shipment."

The health department vaccinated 2,000 seniors on Monday and Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis, which caused seniors to camp out in their cars in the cold overnight at Daytona Stadium.

"The whole point of the vaccination is that they're at risk, healthwise," said Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post. "So we're putting 70, 80-year-olds in a field, in their vehicles. To me that just... I'm not sure how or why that decision came about."

The health department says there will be more vaccination days in the coming weeks.