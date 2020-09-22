Deputies: Child shot, killed in Orange County

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a child died in a shooting in Pine Hills.

Deputies responded to the area of Drexel Avenue at around 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a call about shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they say they found one young child who had been shot. The age of the victim is not yet known.

MORE NEWS: Teen killed, 3 others injured in crash on US-27 in Clermont

Officials say the child was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured, according to investigators.

Witnesses tell FOX 35 News that they heard an exchange of gunfire and then saw cars speeding away from the street.

Advertisement

This is the second child shot and killed in Pine Hills this week.

On Monday, deputies responded to another shooting about three miles away on Glendale Road.

Joshua Atkinson, 14, was shot and killed in front of his home and another child, a 15-year-old, is in the hospital in critical condition.

"I just seen a whole bunch of police officers and a rescue wagon," a witness said. "It was very loud. Very loud. It was a very high powered rifle they were shooting."

Detectives say they hope to have an update on the circumstances surrounding the shooting on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for the latest on this story.