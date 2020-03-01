Deputies investigate social media threat against Florida high school, middle school
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that it is investigating a social media threat made against a middle school and high school.
Detectives say many people contacted the sheriff's office about the supposed threat made against North Marion Middle and North Marion High School.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it takes all threats seriously and is looking into this latest one.