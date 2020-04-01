Deputies: Man on the run with 2-year-old son after murdering toddler’s grandparents, aunt

Deputies in Bibb County said they are searching for a 29-year-old man accused of hurting the mother of his child, killing three members of her family, then kidnapping their 2-year-old son.

Authorities have since issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system, for the 2-year-old and the man.

It all happened at a home in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue in Bibb County around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. got into an argument with his toddler son’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French. Deputies said at some point during the argument, Crockett took out a gun and shot French’s mother, 67-year-old Janet Samuel, and stepfather, 69-year-old James Samuel, and sister 47-year-old Lechasta Childs killing them.

French was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Crockett then left the home with his 2-year-old son, King Cane Crockett, in a black 2007 Pontiac G5 coupe with a drive-out temporary tag of S0325629 from Houston Auto Auction, deputies said.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The wanted father is described by deputies as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds with brown eyes, and low black hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, and black shorts with red and white stripes on the side.

The toddler is described by deputies as being 3-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 35 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and a black and white hoodie with a blue superman logo on the front. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the child had been last seen in the 7400 block of Newberry Road and Interstate 75 in Gainesville, Florida.

King Cane Crockett (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

Deputies said he has family in Florida and California.

Anyone who sees Crockett or his toddler should not approach them and instead call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the crime or has any leads on his whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.