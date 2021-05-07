Deputies: Mother arrested for climbing under semi-truck with toddler

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Angel Marie Button of Lakeland on child abuse charges after they say she sat by the wheel of a semi-truck with her toddler on her lap.

According to the sheriff's office, Button and her husband attempted to pay a moving company with a certified check which the company employees could not accept

"That is when Button placed herself in front of one of the wheels, and underneath, of the company’s running semi-truck with an 18-month-old child sitting on her lap," the sheriff's office said.

According to witnesses, Button also pinched the child in order to make her cry.

Deputies removed Button from under the truck and took the child to safety.

"When deputies attempted to secure Button, she resisted and placed herself in front of the semi-truck and yelled, ‘I’m not going anywhere.’"

She was arrested and faces several charges.

"Placing a child in danger is no way to end a civil disagreement," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "What was she thinking putting that baby in danger like that? What this poor child experienced should make us all angry. This should have never happened."