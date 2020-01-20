Deputies: Portion of Florida Turnpike closed after fatal stabbing at construction site; suspect not in custody

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that the Florida Turnpike is closed south of Exit 254 due to a homicide investigation.

Deputies late Monday morning responded to a 911 from a construction site near where the turnpike shares an interchange with the Beachline Expressway and S. Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, they found William Steven Knight, 28, injured from a stabbing. Knight was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Rescue.

In a news conference on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said that they are very early in their investigation of the stabbing. Knight and the suspect are known to each other, deputies confirmed. The suspect is not in custody.

They also said that they are not sure of when the Turnpike will re-open. Deputies advise that drivers find an alternate route in the meantime.

This story is developing, check back for updates.