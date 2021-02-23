Deputies searching for missing Marion County teen with epilepsy

article

Marion County deputies are searching for a missing teen.

They say 16-year-old Charles Manie left his home overnight on Sunday and has not returned. His family is concerned because he has epilepsy and asthma and he does not have his medication.

Charles was last seen wearing a red jacket with a firefighter picture on the back, blue jeans, and light blue sneakers.

He is 5-feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Charles has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office.