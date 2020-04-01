Disney donating 150,000 rain ponchos to hospitals in battle against coronavirus

article

Walt Disney World may be closed, but the company continues to open their heart to those in the fight against the coronavirus.

Disney announced on Wednesday that they are donating 150,000 rain ponchos from its theme parks to be given to medical personnel at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the ponchos will go to MedShare to be dispersed to hospitals in need.

The idea was inspired by nurses across the country who found that rain ponchos can be an excellent way to protect their clothes while also freeing up hospital gowns when needed.

“Since taking the unprecedented steps of closing our theme parks and stores and suspending our cruises, we have continued to focus on ways we can make a difference during this time,” Disney said in a press release.

With Disney hotels, stores, and theme parks shut down, the company pledged to donate all the excess food they have to residents in need through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The company also has given more than 100,000 N95 masks to New York, California and Florida.

Disney World and Disneyland remain closed indefinitely. Experts recently predicted that Florida coronavirus cases won't peak until May.

