Eta could near Florida this weekend as a tropical storm

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Eta as forecasters say the system could spin towards Florida this weekend.

The latest models from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) show Eta bringing life-threatening flash flooding to portions of Central America.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move over northern Nicaragua through this morning, and then move across the central portions of Honduras through Thursday morning," the NHC said. "The system is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday. Continued weakening will occur while Eta moves over land during the next couple of days, and Eta should become a tropical depression tonight."

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says the path of the system remains uncertain as current models show Eta possibly redeveloping into a tropical storm closer to Florida late Sunday/Monday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Laguna de Perlas.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through Nov. 30.

