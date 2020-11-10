Eta strengthens into Category 1 hurricane on approach toward Florida

Eta is now a hurricane.

The system was upgraded Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Warnings and watches have been issued as Eta is forecast to make landfall in Florida.

Eta has shifted back to the east and is now expected to cross over North Florida, impacting Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties with tropical storm conditions.

FOX 35 is declaring Thursday a FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says Eta should be a very strong tropical storm at landfall.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Bonita Beach to Suwannee River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River Florida

Forecasters say a cold front is going to pick up Eta and drag it across Florida over the day on Thursday. While western counties in our viewing area will be hit the hardest, other parts of Central Florida should be mindful of rain, flooding, wind gusts, and the possibility of storm cells that could produce a tornado.

"It will bring rain and wind to Lake County, western Seminole County, western Orange County and Orlando," FOX 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards added. "The good news is that this will be a weakening tropical storm."

Richards said wind shear will help to downgrade the storm into a depression by the time it reaches Georgia.

There are less than three weeks left in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and we're currently keeping tabs on three systems.

SUBTROPICAL STORM THETA

The NHC said Theta became our 29th named storm of the season, breaking a previous record set in 2005.

The system has weakened a bit over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Theta is expected to remain over the eastern Atlantic for the next few days and poses no threat to Florida.

NEW SYSTEM TO WATCH

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The wave is expected to move slowly westward into more conducive environmental conditions over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of Hispaniola over the next couple of days.

Forecasters give it an 80-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says if it develops into a named storm, it would be Iota.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

