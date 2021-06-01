Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried expected to announce run for governor

article

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is expected to announce on Tuesday that she will be running for governor.

Fried tweeted on May 12 "#SomethingNew 6.01.21" along with a short campaign video tease.

In the video, Fried takes several jabs at Florida's current governor, Ron DeSantis.

"The people of the state of Florida will not be suppressed. Their voices will not be shut down. They will rise up. They will see Ron DeSantis for who he is: an authoritarian dictator."

Last month, Rep. Charlie Crist announced his run for Florida governor.

"Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That's a Florida for all — and that's why I'm running for Governor," Crist wrote on Facebook.

The former governor has been talking about another run since late last year.

According to Tallahassee Reports, a St. Pete Polls survey has Crist leading all Florida Democrats in the 2022 gubernatorial primary with 55-percent of respondents while Fried drew 22-percent. The poll was conducted from May 24-26 and had over 2,500 respondents, with just under a 2-percent margin of error.

