Florida Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy
LAKE CITY, Fla. - Florida law enforcement says they are searching for two young children who could be in the company of a 24-year-old man with the same last name and a 23-year-old woman.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday night for two-year-old Lucy Evans and four-year-old Jaxson Evans.
They said that they were last seen in the 200th-block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City. They could be with 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones and traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with FL tag number IS08VN.
Law enforcement said the four of them were last seen in the following clothing:
- Lucy Evans: A black t-shirt.
- Jaxson Evans: An orange t-shirt.
- David Evans: A blue shirt with tan pants. Also has a blonge goatee beard.
- Sydni Jones: A black shirt with denim pants.
Those with any information on where these four could be are asked to call 386-752-7015 or 911.
