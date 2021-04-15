Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl

article

UPDATE:

Authorities have canceled a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Aja Smith of Lake County. They said the child has been found safe. No other information has been released.

EARLIER STORY:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a baby from Lake County.

Authorities say 1-year-old Aja Smith was last seen on Wednesday in the 900 block of Bottomley Lane in Fruitland Park.

The child may be with 44-year-old Clifford Smith. Authorities believe the two could be in the Trenton area and may be traveling in a 2005 black Chevrolet Colorado with the FL license tag B6LYP.

Aja was last seen wearing a pair of black pants with silver glitter, a Superman T-shirt and princess earrings. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Clifford is described as 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he has multiple tattoos on his upper body.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Fruitland Park police at 352-343-2101 or 911.

