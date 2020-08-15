Florida resident coronavirus death toll passes 9,000

article

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 6,148. The statewide total number of cases is now 563,285.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 9,141, an increase of 228 since Thursday's update. In addition, a total of 135 non-Floridians have died in the state.

However, the deaths reported Friday occurred over several days past, and sometimes as much as a month earlier.

Of the 563,285 cases, 557,337 are Florida residents while 5,948 are non-Florida residents currently in the state. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Friday’s new reported positive cases is the 20th day in a row the state logged less than 10,000 new cases.

According to the Florida Department of Health, a total of 4,148,396 residents have been tested in the state as of Friday -- about 19.3% of the state's population.

Friday's new case number represents the 73rd straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day.

The 276 new deaths reported Tuesday was the largest single daily increase so far during the pandemic.

