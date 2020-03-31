Florida woman shoots burglar during home invasion, deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a woman shot a burglar who entered her home early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, this happened at a home in Deltona on the 2600 block of Libby Court.

They said the burglar was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. The suspect is expected to survive. Deputies believe this was the 4th house he broke into on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.