Florida's Space Coast prepares for historic week with three possible rocket launches

It’s a historic time on the Space Coast as three launches could blast off this week.

The first launch window opens on Wednesday at 2:16 a.m. The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is trying to send up a Delta 4 Heavy rocket, carrying a spy satellite for the U.S. government.

Then, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for the very next day at 7:19 p.m.

Mark Bontrager of Space Florida said that this was a long time coming, telling FOX 35 that "we are now starting to see what we have been playing a role in helping happen for the last 10 years and now it’s happening.

If another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket mission blasts off on Saturday, that would mean three launches in three days.

Bontrager explained that "when you know the level of effort required to take the range and turn it from one rocket to another to another in three days, it speaks to the capability of this team."

All of the action in the sky is sure to bring out tourists. Bontrager said that the industry’s boom is proving to be an investment for the state, citing that "one of the best returns is in jobs and capability for not only the individuals involved but their families and it ripples throughout the economy."

