Forecasters monitoring tropical wave that could become named storm 'Grace'

While forecasters continue to track Tropical Depression Fred, another system brewing in the Atlantic could become our 7th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says a tropical wave located about 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

"Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend while moving generally westward at about 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

This system is expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands late Saturday or early Sunday.

"That might be our next named system, we'll call it Grace," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

NOAA updated its outlook on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Wednesday, maintaining that it will be an above-average season.

They predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

"After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead," said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. "NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm."

NOAA scientists say they believe the likelihood of an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is 65 percent. They noted a 25 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

