Forecasters tracking 3 disturbances brewing in the tropics

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping tabs on three disturbances in the Atlantic as we head toward the peak of hurricane season.

The first is a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic about 900 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

"Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system turns eastward over the central Atlantic," the National Hurricane Center said.

The system has a 60-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days from a tropical wave currently located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday, the NHC said.

Right now it has a 60-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Finally, another tropical wave with a 30-percent chance of developing is located about 400 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

"Some development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic."

The good news is that the systems are not expected to have any impacts on Florida, but we will be watching them closely regardless.

An incoming plume of Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa may continue to keep the tropics quiet into next week but we are also approaching the peak of hurricane season on September 10th.

