FOX 35 Storm Alert Days: Threat for severe weather rising for Central Florida

It's another round of FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAYS!

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM has issued alerts for strong to severe storms later this evening and a second round of strong storms on Wednesday afternoon. The storm prediction center has outlined the viewing area, both FOX 35 and FOX 51 WOGX-TV of North Central Florida, with a "LEVEL 2-Possible" risk scenario for this afternoon and into the overnight hours Wednesday as well with the front finally moving through at that time.

The storm is currently located over the Gulf South but is steadily moving in the direction of Florida. Forecast models are indicating an uptick in storms over the Western Peninsula by late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Late tonight, storms will pile into the area from the West and become rather concentrated through the midnight hour and into Wednesday morning. Mid-morning Wednesday should bring a bit of a lull in the stormy skies, only to have storm redevelop as we head into Wednesday afternoon.

As of right now, the Storm Team is seeing the primary weather threat as damaging wind gusts to 55+mph, tornadoes, hail and low lying flooding while low are also isolated risks. We're tracking! Remember to trust and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team when it matter the most!

