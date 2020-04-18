FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Early storms rolls through Central Florida, second wave expected later

Saturday started out quiet and warm, but storms eventually moved through Central Florida.

The storms fired up along a stalled frontal boundary that focused the storm right over metro Orlando with lightning strikes reported.

The main threat with these storms is heavy rain with gusty winds and hail. With that said, FOX 35 has declared Saturday a Weather Alert Day.

| WATCH FOX 35 FOR WEATHER UPDATES |

An initial wave of storms came through in the morning. As we go through the afternoon, it is expected to be a bit quieter.

Then a secondary wave of storms is expected later in the afternoon or evening, mainly south of Orlando.

Advertisement

| INTERACTIVE RADAR |





We will gladly take the 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch rainfall totals with these storms.

April is normally a very dry time of the year, so the rainfall ends up being our silver-lining.

Be safe and be sure to use your FOX 35 Weather App to track the storms as they move through.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)