FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Hurricane Isaias weakens slightly as it nears Florida's east coast

Hurricane Isaias has slightly weakened but continues to move closer to Florida's east coast, bringing along a risk for severe weather.

That's why a FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for both Saturday and Sunday.

In its 2 p.m. advisory on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm is moving northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The storm weakened about 10 mph on Sunday, and little change is expected in strength for the rest of the day.

Forecasters say the storm should remain a hurricane but could weaken more on Monday.

The center of Isaias is expected to make landfall at Andros Island and is expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida later on Saturday and Sunday.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line, Florida

Northwestern Bahamas

Hurricane Watch:

Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Tropical Storm Warning:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton, Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Storm Surge Watch:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for Friday ahead of the system's arrival.

Gov. DeSantis sent a letter to President Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida.

DeSantis held a briefing to discuss the incoming hurricane on Saturday morning.

The governor says the state is “fully prepared for this and any future storm during this hurricane season,” with stockpiles of personal protective equipment, generators, bottled water and meals ready to be distributed.

But, he urged that people have seven days of food, water, and medication on hand and said state-run coronavirus testing sites in the areas where the storm could hit would be closed.

The eye of Hurricane Isaias was observed from above on the morning of July 31 by a crew aboard a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aircraft.

Hurricane Isaias is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

