FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Florida as Isaias nears

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Isaias moves toward the state.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of the system's arrival. The new track shows Isaias has shifted slightly west, coming closer to Florida's coast.

With the cone including some of the Sunshine State, we could still feel some effects from the storm. A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the coming weekend. Severe weather could be seen on both Saturday and Sunday.

In the 11 a.m. update, the NHC said squally weather was over the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands spreading into the central Bahamas.

"The center of Hurricane Isaias was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Bahamas radar near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 74.5 West. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph, and a general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the day or so followed by a turn toward the north-northwest," the NHC reported. "On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move near or over the Southeastern Bahamas today. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas tonight, and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday."

From Friday night through Monday, NHC says South Florida into east-Central Florida should expect 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches. These rainfall amounts could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

The system is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It is currently a Category 1 hurricane.

The latest spaghetti models into the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER show the hurricane curving east.

However, Florida remains within the cone of uncertainty, according to the latest track. Impact could be felt late Saturday and through Sunday. This will bring some wind and rain along the coastal areas of east Central Florida. The impact will be weaker west of I-95. Beach erosion is also likely.

Much can change over the next 12 to 24 hours so it is vital that all Floridians on the Peninsula keep a close eye on this approaching storm.

However, as of now, the current forecast shows that most of the strong winds will stay off offshore.

Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County Line

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Portions of the Florida east coast from north of Ocean Reef northward to Sebastian Inlet and for Lake Okeechobee.

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas:

East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

Isaias hit Puerto Rico as a tropical storm on Thursday with strong winds and heavy rains. The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan said the storm produced “life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico.”

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

