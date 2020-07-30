FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become hurricane; continues shifting east

Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds to the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that the storm has shifted even further east and will strengthen into a hurricane.

With the cone including some of the Sunshine State, we could still feel some effects from the storm. A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the coming weekend. Severe weather could be seen on both Saturday and Sunday.

The tropical storm is currently located over the Caribbean, near the Bahamas, according to the NHC's 11 p.m. advisory. It is moving northwest near 18 mph with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph. They believe the storm will strengthen into a hurricane by Friday night, meaning it will have maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

The latest spaghetti models into the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER show a curve about 20 more miles farther east.

However, Florida remains within the cone of uncertainty, according to the latest track. Impact could be felt late Saturday and through Sunday. This will bring some wind and rain along the coastal areas of east Central Florida. The impact will be weaker west of I-95. Beach erosion is also likely.

The steering currents will be controlled by high pressure over the Atlantic, east of Florida, and an area of low pressure over the mid-section of the United States. Much can change over the next 12 to 24 hours so it is vital that all Floridians on the Peninsula keep a close eye on this approaching storm.

However, as of now, the current forecast shows that most of the tropical-storm-force winds will stay off offshore.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas:

East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

Tropical Storm Isaias lashed Puerto Rico with strong winds and heavy rains on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan said the storm produced “life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico.”

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King is warning people to not become complacent and take the system seriously, even if it does not develop into a hurricane.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

