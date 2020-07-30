FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias gaining strength, heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias is moving through the Caribbean, heading closer to Florida while gaining strength. The good news is the latest models shift the storm east.

However, the Sunshine State could still feel some effects from the storm. A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the coming weekend. Severe weather could be seen on both Saturday and Sunday.

The tropical storm is currently located 95 miles west-northwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and 85 miles southeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) 2 p.m. advisory. It is moving northwest near 20 mph with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph.

NHC believes the storm will strengthen by the weekend, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph possible. That is just four mph shy of Category 1 Hurricane intensity. The forecast calls for these winds to take shape as the storm clears the Dominican Republic and moves between Cuba and the Western edge of the Bahamas.

The latest spaghetti models into the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER show a curve a bit more east, closer to the Bahamas as we head into the weekend. However, Florida remains within the cone of uncertainty, according to the latest track.

Even with the uncertainty of the ultimate track of Isaias, the storm will come very close to Florida over the weekend. Impact could be felt late Saturday and through Sunday. This will bring some wind and rain along the coastal areas of east Central Florida. The impact will be weaker west of I-95.

The steering currents will be controlled by high pressure over the Atlantic, east of Florida, and an area of low pressure over the mid-section of the United States. Much can change over the next 12 to 24 hours so it is vital that all Floridians on the Peninsula keep a close eye on this approaching storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King is warning people to not become complacent and take the system seriously, even if it does not develop into a hurricane.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

