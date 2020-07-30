FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward Florida

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in effect for the coming weekend, both Saturday and Sunday as Tropical Storm ISAIAS approaches Florida.

While much uncertainty exists as far as the ultimate track of ISAIAS, the storm will come very close to Florida over the weekend. This will bring some wind and rain impacts along the coastal areas of East Central Florida, west of I-95 these impacts will be less, on the proposed current track.

Due to the erratic nature of this storm and lower confidence in regard to the track from the NHC, we're advising our viewers to expect the unexpected as different scenarios could play out.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the tropical storm officially formed at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center track on Tropical Storm ISAIAS brings winds up to 70 mph by Saturday morning. That's 4 mph shy of Category 1 Hurricane intensity.

The forecast calls for these winds to take shape as the storm clears the Dominican Republic and moves between Cuba and the Western edge of the Bahamas.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says the system has shifted more east of Central Florida.

The latest spaghetti models into the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER show a curve a bit more East, closer to the Bahamas as we head into the weekend.

The steering currents will be controlled by high pressure over the Atlantic, East of Florida and an area of low pressure over the mid-section of the United States. Much can change over the next 12-24 hours so it's vital that all Floridians on the Peninsula keep a close eye on this approaching storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

While the system looks like it's shifting more east, Florida remains within the cone of uncertainty, according to the latest track.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King is warning people to not become complacent and take the system seriously, even if it does not develop into a hurricane.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

