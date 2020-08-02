FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias moves along offshore of Florida's east coast

Tropical Storm Isaias is slowly moving along offshore of Florida's east coast.

In its 8 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is moving north northwest at 9 mph along Florida's coast, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

A patch of drier air is expected to keep the intensity of the storm down, and it should not regain hurricane intensity.

ACTIVE WEATHER ADVISORIES:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the whole weekend.

FOX 35 has team coverage in Brevard and Volusia Counties.

Isaias was the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, but it has since weakened into a tropical storm.

Isaias has already been destructive in the Caribbean.

On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

One man died in the Dominican Republic.

In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

