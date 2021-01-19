Freeze warning, frost advisory in effect for parts of Central Florida

Central Florida woke up to some freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning.

Temperatures dipped into the 30s and low 40s across the region overnight, prompting a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory to go into effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning north and west of Orlando.

Central Florida will struggle to get out of the 60s on Wednesday, but there will be widespread sunshine! Orlando will be around 65-degrees by 2 p.m.

Tonight, it will get chilly again as temperatures dive back into the 30s and 40s.

So when is the heat coming back?

Wednesday will see a high of 72 and that pattern will continue through the rest of the week!

