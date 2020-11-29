Freeze warnings go into effect tonight for parts of Central Florida

Don't forget the jacket before you leave the house.

Central Florida is waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday morning -- but the coldest weather of the season is yet to come.

FOX 35 is tracking the cold front LIVE as temperatures drop across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will remain low in the 50s.

And this won't be a one-day temperature drop, so keep those extra blankets out.

Advertisement

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecast

Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range between the 20s and 30s across Central Florida. These are the coldest temperatures that we have seen since early this year.

Freeze warnings will go into effect at midnight through 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for Sumter, portions of Marion, all of Alachua through the northwestern counties and back out toward Putnam right on up to Jacksonville.

Orlando and the surrounding vicinities down to the theme parks and out toward the coastal regions won't experience any freezes -- but it will be cold enough!

Some frost could develop pre-dawn Wednesday through sunrise.

The cold blast will continue through Wednesday evening.

Following this, another surge of cold air will arrive by Friday, keeping temperatures cold but not quite as low as the blast earlier in the week.

Wake-up temperatures for the rest of the week will remain low, but highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.