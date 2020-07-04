GBI: Search for 3-year-old Georgia boy abducted Friday night, 'Amber Alert' issued

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 3-year-old Ameer Williams was abducted by 47-year-old Kenya McQueen from Roswell, Georgia on Friday evening. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System, has since been issued.

Roswell police said officers were called out to the Oaks at Holcomb Bridge Apartments located at 73 Old Holcomb Bridge Way a little after 10 p.m. after receiving a report of an aggravated assault and kidnapping. The 911 caller told authorities the suspect is known to police.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

McQueen might be driving a newer model 4-door white sedan with tinted windows. A year, make, and model was not immediately available.

Police confirm the pair was last seen heading along Interstate 20 near Interstate 285 possibly headed towards Montgomery, Alabama.

Advertisement

Ameer Williams, a 3-year-old boy, is described by police as being 3-feet-1-inch tall, about 30 pounds, with braided light brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, blue and black Nike shoes.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Kenya McQueen (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Kenya McQueen, a 48-year-old man, is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and bald. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Mickey Mouse on the front, black shorts, white and black Nike Jordan shoes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who sees this is asked to call 911. Anyone with information should call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).