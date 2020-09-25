Gov. DeSantis says he’ll lift restrictions on Florida restaurants

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that he’ll be lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants soon. He says he will also prevent any local government from closing restaurants.

“I don’t think that the closure of restaurants has been particularly effective,” DeSantis said Thursday in the Capitol. “They’re not going to be able to be closed by locals anymore, and they’ll be able to operate at the capacity that they’re comfortable with.”

Current restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic limits restaurants to operate at 50-percent capacity.

DeSantis so far has not made an official announcement lifting the restriction.

Florida, once considered the epicenter of the pandemic, has seen decreasing numbers since hitting a peak in the summer. The Florida Department of Health has not reported over 10,000 cases daily since July. The average number of cases per day in the last couple of weeks has been around 2,700.

