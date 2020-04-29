Gov. DeSantis set to announce Florida's re-opening plan Wednesday

On Wednesday, Florida’s governor is expected to talk about his plan to re-open the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a meeting with President Trump at the White House Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida’s move to phase one of re-opening will be a “small step.” The state is currently under a “Safer at Home” order which is set to expire Thursday.

“We're going to approach [the re-opening] in a very measured, thoughtful, data driven way and I think that’s what most of the folks throughout the state are looking for,” the governor said.

Governor DeSantis said he has reviewed the recommendations from the Re-Open Florida Task Force on how to re-open the state, but has not given specific details on what the phase one re-opening plan would look like. The Governor has previously said Florida would open in three phases: short, medium and long term.

“I think people want some hope, optimism,” the governor said during a Tuesday night interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. “I think we are at the place where this has been tough but we have a chance here in Florida to get to the end of the tunnel so this is what we’re going to be doing in Florida over the next many weeks.”

Governor DeSantis has previously said the state would open gradually and huge crowds would not be allowed to gather at first. He also expressed an interest in allowing elective surgeries to resume soon.

The Re-Open Florida Task Force has been looking at how businesses can re-open and be low-risk using measures like socials distancing, sanitation and doing temperature screenings before employees start wok.

Governor DeSantis also talked about continuing and expanding testing throughout Florida.

“I just recently suspended any regulations that would prevent licensed pharmacists from administering tests. So CVS and Wal-Mart hopefully, and I think they’re interested in doing this in Walgreens, you could actually maybe go in there and the licensed pharmacist could test you. That’s going to be very convenient,” Governor DeSantis said.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health said the state had about 30,000 cases of the coronavirus, which has led to about 1,170 deaths.