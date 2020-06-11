Governor DeSantis orders flags to fly at half-staff on Friday, the 4-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting

article

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Friday, June 12th, in honor of the lives lost during the Pulse nightclub shooting four years ago.

In the early morning hours of June 12, 2016, the Orlando community suffered a horrible tragedy, as gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the gay nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding another 53.

"As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 12, 2020," the Governor said.

