Governor gives greenlight for gyms to reopen, expands capacity to 50-percent for restaurants

Floridians can get back to gyms and fitness centers starting Monday as part of a "full Phase 1" reopening, Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday.

In addition, the governor is allowing restaurants and retails stores to open to 50 percent capacity. They were previously only allowed 25 percent.

The governor says that social distancing must be maintained and surfaces and equipment sanitized after each use.

Gyms were originally part of Phase 1 in DeSantis’ "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step." plan for Florida.

However, DeSantis did not implement all of Phase 1 at the time.

During a press conference on Thursday, the governor said he thinks it’s important for Floridians to have access to gyms.

RELATED: CVS opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida

Advertisement

"First of all, this is a virus, that if you're in good shape, you're probably going to be OK," he said. "So why would we want to dissuade people from going to be in shape?"

The governor also said that sports teams can begin training in the state.

"Any Florida team, basketball, hockey, baseball, you can train all you want," DeSantis said. "And then once the season starts, you're going to be able to use our venues."

Museums and libraries will be able to open to 50-percent capacity starting Monday.

Movie theaters are still not be allowed to reopen.

RELATED: When will Florida enter Phase 2 of reopening and what will it include?

The governor also said that if theme parks, like Disney World and Universal Studios, want to reopen, they need to lay out a plan as to how they are going to keep guests safe and the protocols that will be in place.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE



Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.



MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando