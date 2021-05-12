High heat, strong storm risk returns to Central Florida on Wednesday

Expect yet another broiler of a day across Central Florida.

Hot highs in the solid lower 90s inland will combine with high humidity levels. The heat index or "Feels like" temperatures will easily head into the mid-upper 90s. Sunshine is expected early with clouds increasing by early afternoon.

Rain chances will be rising mainly after 2 p.m., building up to a 50% coverage by mid-late afternoon.

The main driver for Wednesday and Thursday's rainfall is an old front that will literally sink South into North Florida.

Lots of muggy air to the South of the front will combine with a few other local factors Wednesday afternoon to develop some potentially strong storms.

Current forecast modeling shows quite a bit of storm development over the Eastern Peninsula after 2 p.m. with the strongest storms around the coastal areas after 4-5 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of the Eastern Florida Peninsula and areas around the I-10 Corridor over North Florida with a "MARGINAL" risk of severe storms.

This means the risk level is at about a "1" on a scale from 1 to 5. Heavy rain, lightning, isolated damaging winds and even some small hail will be possible in the risk areas.

